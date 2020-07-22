Double Shot at Love: Mike 'The Situation' Celebrates 'Graduation Party' After Prison Release
The reality star completed an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion last September
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a free man — and what better way to celebrate than with a Las Vegas pool party?
After the Jersey Shore star completed an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion last September, his first trip was to pay his friends Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino a visit in Sin City.
To return the favor, in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Double Shot at Love, the boys throw Mike a "graduation party" during Pauly's DJ set at Drai's. (Because let's be honest, "happy prison release" just doesn't sound as good.)
"Today's a super special day," Pauly says. "Mike has come such a long way, he's overcome so much. All that transformation, all that hard work, is for today."
First things first, he invites Vinny down to the stage to join him.
"Vinny's nice on the mic, he does it at the Chippendales show," he says. "And today was 'bring your boyfriend to work' day, so, I've got to let him work."
Grabbing the mic, Vinny starts teasing the crowd about their surprise guest.
"Me and Pauly D are doing our thing out here in Vegas, and a special someone surprised us," he announces. "He actually just graduated college, right Pauly?"
With that, Mike emerges on stage with wife Lauren and slips into a cap and gown. Vinny leads the crowd in a "Free Sitch" chant as the bottle girls start spraying champagne everywhere.
To cap things off (no pun intended), Mike — who is four years sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction — delivers his signature line to the cheering fans below.
"All I've got to say to everybody," he says, "is the comeback is always greater than the setback!"
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, followed by back-to-back episodes of Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny at 9 p.m. ET.