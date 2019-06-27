Double Shot at Love Finale: Vinny Guadagnino's Mom Puts the Ladies to the Test in the Kitchen

After weeks of narrowing their choices down, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio have reached the end of their Double Shot at Love.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s season finale, the boys invite their moms to the house to meet the four remaining women: Nikki and Derynn, who are there for Pauly, and Elle and Alysse, who are there for Vinny. And the first thing the ladies notice is the difference between Vinny’s mom, Paula, and Pauly’s mom, Donna.

“Pauly’s mom is very reserved and quiet and shy,” remarks Derynn. “And Vinny’s mom is like, ‘Give me the knife! Give me the saran wrap! Give me the tomatoes! Give me the chicken!’ “

Indeed, Paula is beloved on Jersey Shore, notorious for cooking up incredible Italian meals. So it’s no surprise she puts the ladies to the test in the kitchen, watching like a hawk as they whisk eggs and wash and pound chicken cutlets.

“Paula just wants to make sure her boy is okay, so I want to get the chance to show them my cooking skills,” Elle says. “I think it’s going to help us build a really great foundation.”

“I’m just trying to make a good impression on Paula,” adds Alysse. “So if that’s even like, her teaching me how to cook — just baby steps. So far, it’s actually going pretty well with her.”

And the moms aren’t the only family members in town. Vinny also invited his Uncle Nino, another Jersey Shore character.

“Uncle Nino is like a bad STD — he just keeps coming back,” Vinny jokes. “He’s creepy, as usual. If he’s saying something, he’s putting his foot in his mouth. He’s saying something inappropriate, offending you, and probably ruining your life.”

Sitting down with the guys outside while the ladies are cooking dinner, Uncle Nino immediately begins giving them a hard time.

“I love [the women],” he says. “I might have a shot with them! To do you a favor, I will test drive ’em.”

“Alright, calm down,” Vinny says. “I trust the ones that are intimated by you, to stay away.”

The season finale of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, followed by the reunion at 9 p.m. ET.