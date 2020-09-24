Double Shot at Love Finale: Nikki Worries Relationship with Pauly D Will 'Crash and Burn' Again

"I know how I feel about him, but Pauly still has his reservations about where he stands with me," she says in a sneak peek

The two met while filming season 1 of the Jersey Shore star's MTV dating show, Double Shot at Love. They clicked from the get-go, but he sent her home during the season finale. They ended up getting back together after production wrapped, only for things to fall apart by the reunion.

This time around, they've been trying to take it slow after reconciling — but in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's season finale, Nikki reveals to costar Maria Elizondo that she and Pauly got physical after their steamy night out at the club.

"I think we went at it like, four or five times," she says, cracking up. And while she's giddy, she's also worried about their future.

"Knowing that this is the end, I kind of get PTSD that we're just going to crash and burn like last time," she admits. "I know how I feel about him, but Pauly still has his reservations about where he stands with me, I guess, so I do need to have a talk with him before we leave Vegas."

Image zoom Jersey Shore/Youtube

Maria, meanwhile, has her own relationship with Vinny Guadagnino to figure out.

"I think that it's comfortable living in the unknown, at least for me," she says. "With me and Vinny, it's a very open-ended book for us, and I'm comfortable with that. That's exactly what I want, because there's no pressure to that."

"Will you have a final talk with him?" Nikki asks.

"I don't know," Maria says. "No pressure. If I do talk to him, then I do, if I don't, well then, f--- it. It was fun while it lasted."

Last but not least, there's Derynn Paige's blossoming relationship with Vinny's Chippendales costar Ricky. In the sneak peek, she gears up to say her goodbyes.

"It's our very last day in Las Vegas, and saying bye to Ricky definitely is not the easiest to do right now," she says. "I feel like we just started our relationship and it's like, I want to keep going, I don't want it to stop. I'm not going to be seeing him every day now, so that's definitely going to affect me and him, and it is upsetting."

But Ricky has other plans in mind.

"Forget the distance and any of that, it don't matter. I like you. And I want to be with you and that's why you're my girlfriend," he says. "Going forward, I really want to do this with you. I'm serious. You should like, stay an extra few days with me or something. I want to get to know you more before you take off."

Derynn is speechless but agrees to think about it and let him know soon.

"I've never had a boy ask me to stay with him at his house," she says. "I definitely would love to stay with Ricky a few more days, but I'm like, we just met a few weeks ago, and everything moves so fast. So I'm a little cautious and hesitant."

The season finale of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Plus, don't miss the two-part virtual reunion special on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, also at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Adrienne Bailon, the reunion will bring together Pauly, Vinny, Maria, Nikki, Derynn and the rest of their Vegas housemates — Susan "Suzi" Baidya, B-Lashes, Nicky Curd, Antonio Locke, Marissa Lucchese and Brandon Stakemann.