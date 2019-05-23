Switcheroo? Elle Pursues Pauly D After Making a Connection with Vinny on Double Shot at Love  

The competition is heating up on Double Shot at Love.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and his Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino‘s new dating show, one woman pulls the old switcheroo on the two guys.

After making an initial connection with Guadagnino, Elle begins to feel the pressure of the upcoming elimination ceremony and decides it’s time to get to know DelVecchio as well.

“I feel like I do have a good connection with Vinny, but I know I need to get to know Pauly, too,” she explains. “It’s just time. I need to make a move on him so he doesn’t friend-zone me.”

Elle sends DelVecchio a text asking to meet him outside — and it doesn’t sit well with Guadagnino.

“I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure she didn’t mean to text my phone?’ ” says Guadagnino. “Didn’t we have this amazing connection together?”

“I’m a little butt-hurt,” he admits. “She was my first lady.”

Pauly D and Elle

Though DelVecchio is skeptical of Elle’s intentions, he still decides to go meet with her.

Elle wastes no time making her intentions clear, and DelVecchio appears to be on board.

“I told you that you’re my type,” he says. “I definitely feel a connection.”

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.