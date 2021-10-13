Jillian Pantaleo and Kristen Panarella will join the cast on this week's episode of Vinny Guadagnino's show

Double Shot at Love: Angelina Crashes Vinny's Pool Party — and Brings 2 New Girls into the Mix

Just when it looks like Vinny Guadagnino is finding his groove on this season of Double Shot at Love, his longtime nemesis and Jersey Shore costar Angelina Pivarnick is swooping in to shake things up.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of the MTV reality show, Vinny is hanging by the pool with his ladies and decides to pulls Peachy — a.k.a. Emily Piccinonno — aside.

"I really like the way Peachy and I have been connecting," he says in a confessional. "She's a special type of Staten Island girl. She's not Angelina — she's sweet, she's cute, she's friendly."

They sit down together and he admits he's surprised at the way they've been hitting it off.

"I'm not going to lie, I kind of profiled you," he says. "I judged you in the beginning. Also, the Staten Island girl is always the one that comes in and does some stupid s--- and is not serious."

"You handle your s--- like it needs to be handled, but then you also just can be cute and sweet," he adds. "You're not always extra, you know what I mean? ... You couldn't be more put together."

They kiss, but the moment is usurped by Angelina's surprise entrance — with two new girls in two.

"Hi, Vinny!" she calls out. "What did you guys think? I wasn't going to show the f--- up?"

"Angelina is obsessed with me," Vinny tells cameras. "She needs to try to come here and shake s--- up, ruin the house, cause a mess, cause a fight. Who knows with Angelina?"