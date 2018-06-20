Double Dare's Marc Summers to Host a '90s Version of HQ Trivia: Find Out How to Play for $50K

HQ-ties and ’90s kids, this news is for you.

Double Dare‘s Marc Summers will co-host Sunday’s HQ Trivia game alongside Scott Rogowsky — and Nickelodeon is promising a potential live sliming on the app, too.

“Some shows are format driven and others are host driven. HQ is both, and Scott Rogowsky definitely holds it down for all hosts out there,” Summers, 66, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “The game is fun, and because of his amazing personality and quick wit, sometimes I don’t even care if I answer questions correctly! Scott is a superstar and I am honored to share the stage this Sunday, and give away lots of money and a huge Double Dare prize!”

Trae Patton/Nickelodeon; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Adds Rogowsky, 33: “As a bona fide 90s kid raised by TV, Marc Summers was nothing short of a deity in my pre-teen eyes — a god of wisdom and slime. I never could have imagined growing up to become a game show host myself, let alone getting this opportunity to share the screen with my childhood hero on Sunday night’s big money edition of HQ. I’m ready to take the physical challenge.”

Sunday’s cash prize will be a whopping $50,000, and one lucky player will win a Double Dare VIP experience, complete with a trip to L.A. for a taping of Nickelodeon’s rebooted kids game show.

The original Double Dare aired from 1986-93, hosted by Summers. The network revived the series this summer with 40 new episodes executive-produced by him.