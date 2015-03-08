What Did Dot-Marie Jones Take from the Glee Set?

Glee wrapped almost two weeks ago, but Dot-Marie Jones made sure to take a piece of the show with her.

“I took Coach Beiste‘s ring,” the actress, 51, tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He had this huge ring – I believe the guys that made the Super Bowl rings made this one,” she says. “It says ‘Beiste’ on the side of it and ‘Shannon Beiste’ inscribed on the inside. I loved that thing from the first day I got it.”

As for the mood on-set for the last day of shooting, “It was horrible,” she says. “It was wonderful and sad all at the same time, because of everything we’ve accomplished.”

“Everybody was crying, hugging. The cast and crew, we all spent a lot of time together.”