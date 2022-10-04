'Bling Empire: New York' Sees Fresh Faces — and a Reality Queen Been — Vie 'for Love, for Money and for Power'

Netflix announced Bling Empire: New York on Tuesday, a spin-off featuring some of NYC's richest Asian-Americans

Published on October 4, 2022 10:30 AM

Bling Empire is expanding with an all-new location: New York City.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced the upcoming spin-off series, Bling Empire: New York, with a lavish trailer focused on NYC's Asian-American elite. "In New York, anything can happen," one woman says in the clip.

It doesn't take long for the trailer to confirm the NYC spin-off will follow in the steps of Bling Empire's best moments, from priceless jewels to exclusive parties. Love, drama and social status are all topics of conversation for the wealthy New Yorkers who want to show off their lavish lifestyles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Dorothy Wang attends the premiere of "Fire Island" during the opening night of NewFest Pride at SVA Theater on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Dorothy Wang — who previously appeared on both Bling Empire and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills — is back, this time looking for love in the big city. "I'm hoping that I'll vibe with New York guys more than LA guys," she says.

Alongside fashion influencer friend Tina Leung, Dorothy will navigate the NYC dating scene. "I"m single, ready to mingle," Dorothy, 34, says. "Tina always asks 'Does he make your PQ' — p---- quiver. My parents are watching!"

Hudson Medical's Richard Chang is featured on the series, too, with his own love story in the spotlight. "I have dated half of the population in New York City," he says.

But Richard's love also becomes a subject of gossip for the elite bunch. "Do you think Vika is just under Richard's spell," Dorothy asks Tina.

No matter the setting, or the star, there will be drama. The word "toxic" is thrown around at potential fake friends, and Dorothy isn't afraid to snap.

"Sometimes I don't want to have to unleash," she says, "But, I will."

Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for Bling Empire: New York, but there's plenty of luxurious content to gobble up before then. Bling Empire's third season premieres Wednesday on Netflix, and its first two seasons are streaming in full now.

