Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home invasion robbery at her Encino Hills house Wednesday night

Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Says Family Is 'Doing Ok' After Robbery: 'We Will Get Through This'

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that there was an invasion and robbery in the Encino Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles at 10:50 p.m. involving three male intruders. The incident took place at Dorit's home, where she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were sleeping, the Daily Mail first reported.

PK, 54, was in London during the invasion but has since returned back to L.A., he said in a Friday Instagram post addressing the crime.

"Dear Friend's and Followers," he began in the caption. "I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can't respond to every message ( I can't even respond to all the texts and what's apps)...."

"So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I'm home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are the [sic] totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly," he continued, signing off from both himself and Dorit, 45.

PK also spoke to Daily Mail about the incident, telling the outlet, "[Dorit]'s in shock. I'm going to see her now. I haven't seen her yet — I was so worried."

"I don't know a lot at the moment," he added. "I just know thank God my babies are ok, thank God Dorit's ok. She's at home but not alone and I'm rushing to her now."

A rep for Dorit did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dorit Kemsley PK and Dorit Kemsley | Credit: Dorit Kemsley/instagram

Following news of the incident, Dorit's RHOBH costar Kyle Richards sent a message of support on Instagram.

"Love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ So grateful you're ok," she wrote alongside of a photo of the Kemsley family.

Authorities told PEOPLE there were no injuries during the robbery and an "unknown amount of property" was taken from the residence.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, LAPD said that "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspect's demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, though police said in the press release that the three suspects were described as between 20 and 30 years old, wearing black hoodies and dark pants.