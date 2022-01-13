"I've done therapy and I've done what I need to do to kind of progress, and you'll see all that in the new season," Dorit Kemsley said

Dorit Kemsley Is 'Very Open' About Her Home Invasion on New RHOBH Season: 'I Showed It All'

During an appearance on Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap series on Wednesday, the reality star said she was doing "okay" nearly three months after the incident.

"I'm doing okay. One foot in front of the other," said Kemsley, 45. "I'm looking for joy, mostly within the family. I'm doing what I need to do to just heal and come out the other side."

She also revealed whether the robbery will be discussed on RHOBH's upcoming 12th season, saying: "Yes, absolutely."

"We had just started filming when it happened," she continued. "Because of the outcome and my kids not knowing what had happened, it was very important for me that normal life resumed. It was also important that, you know, the robbers, they can take all the material things but you don't want to feel like they take your livelihood."

Kemsley said she went "straight into filming" after the incident occurred.

"I showed it all, what I was going through," she added. "[The show's crew] were there for the entire process. I was very open and very honest. I've done therapy and I've done what I need to do to kind of progress, and you'll see all that in the new season."

This past October, three male intruders broke into Kemsley's home in Los Angeles' Encino Hills neighborhood. Her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were sleeping at the time of the invasion, but the Daily Mail reported that her husband Paul "P.K." Kemsley was in London and was planning to head back to be with his family.

Dorit Kemsley Credit: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release that "the victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables." The robbers proceeded to take "handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

Dorit publicly addressed the matter days later, saying she was "feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe."

"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," she wrote on Instagram. "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it. And I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed."

"My family now needs to start the healing process," she added. "I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible."

P.K. Kemsley, Dorit Kemsley Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I am taking [it] day by day, but I'm doing therapy and doing all of the things I need to do to try to come up on the other side," she said.