Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is focused on recovering after her home in Encino Hills was broken into by three intruders while she and her two children were sleeping inside

Dorit Kemsley 'Trying to Heal from the Trauma' of Home Invasion, Says Source

Dorit Kemsley is focused on healing after the robbery that took place at her Encino Hills home Wednesday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, was the victim of a home invasion that occurred while she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were asleep and her husband was away in London, per the Daily Mail.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that in the days since her home was broken into, Kemsley is "trying to heal from the trauma" of the robbery.

"She is continuing to put one foot in front of the other and is trying to keep things as normal as possible for her children while personally trying to heal from the trauma she has experienced," the source says.

The insider adds: "She has a long journey ahead involving therapy and is committed to the process."

Dorit Kemsley; paul kemsley Dorit Kemsley | Credit: Paul Kemsley/Instagram

Kemsley first addressed the break-in on Instagram Saturday, describing the incident as "a terrifying ordeal … that no parent or person should ever have to experience." She added, "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming."

The reality star explained that her children had been asleep during the invasion and were "unaware of what happened."

"My family now needs to start the healing process," she continued. "I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible."

Kemsley added, "With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I'm so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all your support."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday that a home invasion involving three male intruders took place in Encino Hills at 10:50 p.m Wednesday. The Daily Mail was first to report that the break-in took place in Kemsley's home.

A press release sent out by the LAPD Thursday states, "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

Nobody was injured during the invasion, authorities told PEOPLE, and an "unknown amount of property" was stolen during the robbery.