Dorit Kemsley Steps Out with Husband PK and Her RHOBH Costars Days After Home Invasion

The group went out for dinner at the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday

Dorit Kemsley is surrounding herself with family and friends after a harrowing experience.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, stepped out for dinner Saturday with her castmates at the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood, marking her first public outing after she was the victim of a home invasion Wednesday night at her home in Encino Hills, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dorit appeared to be in good spirits as she arrived at the restaurant in a black sequined dress with heeled booties.

Dorit Kemsley seem for the first time after terrifying incident in which she was held at gun point at home robbery. Credit: BACKGRID

The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE that a home invasion and robbery occurred at a residence in Encino Hills on Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. involving three male intruders. The Daily Mail first reported that the invasion took place at Dorit's home, where she and her two children, son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5, were asleep. (PK was in London at the time.)

In a press release issued Thursday, the LAPD said "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

Authorities told PEOPLE there were no injuries and an "unknown amount of property" was taken from the home. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Dorit Kemsley; paul kemsley Credit: Paul Kemsley/Instagram

Dorit shared an update with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday. "As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," she began.

"I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming," she continued. "My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed."

PK also updated fans on social media, saying they were "doing ok" after the ordeal. "I'm home and we are all together and will get through this," he wrote on Friday.