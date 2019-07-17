RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Says She Froze Her Own Bank Account Before Judge's Order

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Dorit Kemsley is setting the record straight.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded to a report that a judge had ordered a freeze on her bank account, insisting that she put a hold on her account herself.

On a recent episode of RHOBH, Camille Grammar claimed Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, had taken out a massive loan and was filing for bankruptcy, which the Beverly Beach designer insisted was all in the past. After the confrontation, Kemsley called Grammer a “snake” and severed their friendship.

Cohen, 51, had asked Kemsley if she felt like she owed Grammer an apology.

“God no, and that’s not even true, not the way that its been blown up in the press,” Kemsley replied.

“It’s an ongoing issue that PK’s had, and it was our bank account that I actually stopped anything from happening, and the judge decided to wait until things become more clear and thats it,” she explained. “It has nothing to do with what Camille was saying.”

The June episode reminded viewers that Grammer had said something to Lisa Rinna about the Kemsleys’ financial state, as well.

Grammer alleged to Kemsley that her husband “owes out a lot of money to somebody very, very close to me,” which Kemsley denied.

“I know things for certain,” Grammer claimed. “I know for certain.”

Later, in a confessional, Grammer said, “It seems like there are things that maybe PK hasn’t been so open about in their financial situation. I don’t want to say something, because maybe she doesn’t know what’s going on. Or maybe her husband’s not telling her everything.”

Although Kemsley said she didn’t “want to hear it right now,” Grammer went on to claim, “I know your husband owes over $1 million to a company.”

In May, The Blast reported that PK was due in court on June 19 for an examination of his finances, which stemmed from his $1.2 million debt that he owes to Nicos Kirzis.

According to the lawsuit, the problem stems back to 2011, when Kirzis loaned PK — an English businessman who also manages Boy George’s career — a $1.2 million sum. PK had allegedly agreed to pay back the money by 2013, but never did, instead filing for bankruptcy a year prior, Kirzis claimed in the suit.