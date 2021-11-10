"I fought for mine and my kids' lives," Dorit Kemsley said of the recent harrowing experience in which her Encino Hills, California home was invaded

Dorit Kemsley Says She 'Begged for Her Life' During Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley is continuing to share shocking details of the home invasion she endured late last month while she and her children were at home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, spoke with Teddi Mellencamp on Extra about the experience, in which she said she "begged for her life."

"First of all, I was completely taken off guard," Kemsley told Mellencamp, adding, "they were surprised to see me at home… When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, 'Who else is in the home?' "

"There was someone else who said, 'Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,' and all I could think was, 'I have to save those babies,' " Dorit continued, referencing her children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

"I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life," the media personality added.

When dealing with her assailants, Kemsley told them, "I don't care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I'm a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don't hurt me."

"I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn't, the situation could have gone a lot worse," the reality star explained.

Kemsley added that she ultimately "got lucky," since her children were asleep elsewhere in the house when the attack happened.

"I fought for mine and my kids' lives, and I got lucky… My kids didn't wake up and they don't know anything about it," she said.

This week, new surveillance footage was released showing portions of the home invasion, with two individuals shattering glass at one entry point to Kemsley's home.

The footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday showed the two suspects entering the property and walking to a glass door on the side of the property. The suspects — described by police as males between 20 and 30 years of age — first appear to be in conversation outside the door.

As one of them walks away, the other shatters the glass door. According to the LAPD, Kemsley was inside the home at the time and was "confronted" by the men. While she and her children had recently returned from London, her husband Paul Kemsley was still abroad in the UK.

"Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children," police wrote in a news release on Monday.

"In fear for her safety," the reality star led the suspects to her valuables. The second half of the footage released by LAPD shows the men dragging items out of the home wrapped in bedding.