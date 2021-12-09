"He's assured me that he will never do it again," Dorit Kemsley told PEOPLE after husband Paul "PK" Kemsley was arrested last month for driving under the influence

Dorit Kemsley Says Husband PK Is 'Very Regretful' About DUI Arrest: 'It's a Real Lesson'

Dorit Kemsley is stressing the dangers of drinking and driving.

"He fully understands the danger of drinking and driving. And I think it's a real lesson to everybody that even if you have a glass of wine, a lot of us think that you can still drive, you really can and you should take a driver. He's assured me that he will never do it again," Dorit said to PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s correspondent Sandra Vergara on the red carpet of Tuesday's 2021 People's Choice Awards.

PK, 54, was pulled over by California Highway Patrol on November 23 while driving on the 101 in Los Angeles, his lawyer Alan Jackson confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday.

He reportedly blew a .081 during a Breathalyzer test — over the legal limit of .08 — and was taken to the station. There, he reportedly took another Breathalyzer test and blew a .073 before being driven home by authorities about an hour later.

P.K. Kemsley, Dorit Kemsley Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"PK was stopped and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI," Jackson told PEOPLE in a statement. "While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner.

"Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities.

"This would mark the first and only such incident in PK's long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson," Jackson concluded.

The English businessman's arrest came a month after Dorit was the victim of a home invasion at their Encino home. She was asleep with her two children – son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 – on the night of October 27, when three male intruders broke in. PK was in London at the time.