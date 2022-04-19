Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together

RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Impersonated by Husband in Hilarious Video: 'Thinks He Knows Me So Well'

Dorit Kemsley's husband Paul "PK" Kemsley knows his wife better than anyone!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, laughed along with her husband, 54, as he pretended to her on Instagram in a short video, in which the English property developer donned some of Dorit's luxury gear to poke fun at her, performing a mock impromptu photo shoot with hilariously ridiculous requests.

"@paul_kemsley_pk thinks he knows me so well 😏😂," Dorit captioned the post.

Several of Dorit's RHOBH cast members – past and present – responded to the comical post with fits of laughter in the comments section, with former Bravo star Teddi Mellencamp simply posting a string of laughing emojis.

"OMG THIS EVERYTHING 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," said RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, while their costar, Kathy Hilton, shared multiple crying laughing emojis along with several clapping and heart eye emojis.

While fans can expect a fair share of housewife hijinks in the forthcoming season of the long-running reality series, Dorit has previously said she will address the October home invasion that shook her to her core.

Last year, three male intruders broke into the family's Encino Hills home while PK was away on business in London. Dorit and the couple's two children – son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 6 – were in the home at the time.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release that "the victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables."

In a January appearance on Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap, Dorit opened up about how she began processing the traumatic event.

"I'm doing okay. One foot in front of the other," the reality star said. "I'm looking for joy, mostly within the family. I'm doing what I need to do to just heal and come out the other side."

"We had just started filming when it happened," she continued. "Because of the outcome and my kids not knowing what had happened, it was very important for me that normal life resumed. It was also important that, you know, the robbers, they can take all the material things but you don't want to feel like they take your livelihood."