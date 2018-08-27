Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Accused of Failing to Pay Back $3.6 Million to Las Vegas Casino

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley‘s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley is facing some legal trouble.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kemsley was sued by the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas back in 2013 after he allegedly failed to pay back a $3.6 million casino marker he was granted in June 2009.

From Jan. 28, 2010, through Aug. 23, 2011, Kemsley made five payments to Bellagio totaling $850,000, according to the papers.

In 2012, Kemsley filed for bankruptcy in the United Kingdom and was able to get his debt wiped clean. The Bellagio fought the debt, arguing that they were never notified and claiming the order from the U.K. didn’t discharge him from the money he owed the casino.

According to the documents, the Bellagio ended up receiving a few more payments from Kemsley through Feb. 2013, but with growing interest, he still owed over $2 million.

The parties later reached a settlement which obligated Kemsley to make payments until June 2018, according to the documents. However, the Bellagio claims he stopped paying in May and that an outstanding balance remains.

Now, the casino is asking the court to order a judgment in the amount of the remaining balance so that they can use it to go after Kemsley and seize assets if necessary.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Dropped Some Serious Cash on This Decadent Dessert

“Kemsley has breached his settlement obligations, and by violating his settlement obligations, he has violated the stipulated dismissal order,” reads the latest filing. “Accordingly, it is appropriate for the court to execute and enter the Stipulated Judgment.”

A judge has not yet ruled on the Bellagio’s request; the Kemsleys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Dorit is dealing with a separate lawsuit from a business partner over her Beverly Beach swimwear line, TMZ reported earlier this month.