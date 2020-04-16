RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Denies Rumor of Marital Trouble with Husband PK: 'It's So Far-Fetched'

Dorit Kemsley is putting a recent rumor about her marriage to rest.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed a report of marital trouble between her and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.

“There was a rumor recently that PK was living at a friend’s London guest house because your marriage was in trouble,” said Cohen, 51. “What do you make of that? I just saw PK before the show. He came in and said hi. I guess everything is okay.”

Dorit, 43, confirmed that all is well with the couple.

“Yeah I mean Andy, PK and I. .. I think we were reading it together while we were in San Francisco,” she said. “He said, the thing that bothered him the most wasn’t even that there were divorce rumors, it was the fact that someone would think that he would live in someone’s guest house.”

“He said, ‘It’s so far-fetched, it’s ridiculous,’ ” the Bravo star added of her husband’s reaction.

Dorit continued: “Because one person says it on some podcast and all of a sudden it somehow could be true. No fact checking? I don’t even understand journalism today. Is it journalism?”

“Well I don’t know if it was a journalist who said it,” Cohen clarified. “I don’t know who said it.”

It was writer Brian Moylan, who appeared on a February episode of Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider’s podcast Bitch Sesh and said a friend had told him the rumor.

Dorit and PK, 52, wed in March 2015. They have two children together: son Jagger, 6, and daughter Phoenix, 4.

On Valentine’s Day, Dorit, who joined RHOBH in 2016, posted a sweet tribute to PK and their kids, calling them, “the loves of my life!”

She further shared a family photo to her Instagram Story, which she captioned, “My forever valentines.”