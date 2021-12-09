RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Says She's Dealing With 'Deep Trauma' After Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley is taking things "day by day."

On Tuesday, at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star opened up about how she's healing after she was the victim of a home invasion in October.

"I can tell you that this is something that's truly affected me," Kemsley, 45, told PEOPLE (the TV Show)'s correspondent Sandra Vergara on the red carpet. "There's deep, deep trauma. I am taking day by day, but I'm doing therapy and doing all of the things I need to do to try to come up on the other side."

Kemsley also praised the support she's received from her loved ones. "I'm very hopeful that as long as I allow myself to feel, I have support of wonderful friends and family and an amazing husband," she said. "My kids are okay. And that's the most important thing to me. So, mommy can do what she needs to do to be able to eventually just get stronger and better."

On Oct. 27, three men broke into Kemsley's Encino Hills, Calif. home while the reality star and her children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were inside, PEOPLE confirmed. Kemsley's children slept through the invasion, she said in a statement on her Instagram. Her husband PK was in London at the time of the incident.

Dorit Kemsley

Kemsley confirmed her children still don't know about the intruders.

"I'm trying to put one foot in front of the other. There are some days that are easier. Some that are harder, but I'm working through the trauma, you know, and trying to do the best I can," she said.

"I'm grateful for the results. My kids and I are okay. My kids don't know about it, and I'm just taking one day at a time."

RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards, 52, also shared an update on Kemsley's mental health on the red carpet. "It's going to take some time. It's going to take a long time. I would say she has a little PTSD, no doubt," Richards told Access.