"We're still as in love today as we were the day we got married," said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star

Dorit Kemsley is celebrating six years of love with husband PK.

In honor of their 6th wedding anniversary on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars both shared loving tributes to their respective Instagram accounts.

"Six years ago today I married the man I knew I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with. Two children (5 collectively) later, and we're still as in love today as we were the day we got married," Dorit, 44, wrote alongside a series of professional throwback wedding photos.

"Life is always an adventure with you by my side @paul_kemsley_pk. And even though you may drive me crazy at times🤪; I wouldn't change a single day with you," she continued. "My soul became whole the day I married you. I love you with all my heart and I cherish our family and the life we are building together so much. Happy Anniversary bubba.😍(44 to go!! Ha!)."

Image zoom PK and Dorit Kemsley | Credit: Dorit Kemsley/instagram

The Bravo personality also shared a "fun fact" about their "magical" wedding day: she and PK tied the knot in Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room.

"*fun fact: we got married in the newly refurbished, iconic Rainbow Room March 7th, 2015 on top of Rockefeller Center in NYC. Both PK and I have a penchant and fondness for the roaring 20's; so we transcended into an elegant, upscale, Art Deco, Gatsby-esque party for our wedding with the help of @bananasplitevents," she shared. "It was such a magical evening, surrounded by our nearest and dearest and filled with so much love in the room. A night I'll never forget. ♥️💋."

As for PK, he also posted a wedding snap from their special day, showcasing the newlyweds dancing with their arms wrapped around each other.

Image zoom Dorit and Paul Kemsley with their children | Credit: Dorit Kemsley/instagram

"Happy 6th Anniversary buba .... Love you then now and always .... ❤️" PK captioned the shot.

Since saying "I do" in 2015, the lovebirds have welcomed two children together: son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5.

To commemorate their anniversary over the weekend, Dorit and PK enjoyed a romantic dinner together.

"Last nights anniversary dinner here in beautiful San Diego," the businessman captioned a picture of the pair.