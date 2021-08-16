Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson to Star in Housewives Mashup Season 2 with More Franchise Alums
Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks are all also set to star in the upcoming Peacock series
Some fan-favorite Real Housewives stars are coming back!
The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson and various other alums from the Bravo franchise are set to star in season 2 of a Housewives mashup series on Peacock, PEOPLE has confirmed.
The upcoming season will feature all former Housewives, including RHONY's Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks.
Production on season 2 has not yet begun.
A representative for Bravo did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.
Medley, Gunvalson and Marcille all departed from their respective shows in 2020, though Medley, 56, did so most recently.
The star announced her exit from RHONY in August 2020 after five seasons on the series and later admitted during an appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B that she wasn't given the option to return for the current 13th season.
"I was ready to go back, I was excited to go back, I was planning to go back, and I thought I would have a great year. I wasn't given that option," she said in October.
A source told PEOPLE in February that a Real Housewives mashup show was in development at Peacock, NCBUniversal's streaming platform. The network previously teased the untitled project as one of its upcoming originals.
Several months later, in April, PEOPLE confirmed that season one of the mashup series will include Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer.
At the time, several of the stars shared photos on Instagram boarding airplanes around the same time, hinting that production on the season was underway.
"Off we go! ✈️🥂😉," RHONY's Singer, 64, wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling aboard a jet. The next day, she shared a snap of herself happily boarding another plane, writing, "Heading to paradise! 🌴🍹☀️."
Her costar de Lesseps, 56, also shared airplane photos around the same time, writing, "Ready for take off? ✈️."
Additionally, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gorga, 42, posed while stepping up into a jet, writing, "Nothing represents Jersey like 🐆," then later writing, "You Ready?!" at an airport.
Giudice, 49, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Richards, 52, also shared an airport photo on their Instagram Stories over the same weekend.