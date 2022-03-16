Dorinda Medley Is 'So Excited' for the Return of Her Radio Show: 'Let's Talk and Make It Nice'

Dorinda Medley is back on the airwaves!

"I may be on pause, but I'm ready to press play," Medley tells PEOPLE. "So excited for the return of my weekly radio show, every Thursday morning on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. Let's talk, and make it nice!"

Her radio show will air weekly on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM station, beginning March 17. (The show originally aired on Radio Andy as a limited-run series in 2019.)

Medley will be "weighing in on the week's trending topics, plus will discuss her observations and events in her own life including relationships, parenting and entertaining," according to SiriusXM.

The company added that the Bravo reality star will bring "the humor and flair that made her so popular on The Real Housewives of New York to fans in a more engaging way."

Medley will also be taking calls from listeners and giving out her "direct and no-nonsense" advice.

Medley's time on The Real Housewives of New York came to end in Aug. 2020 after five seasons on the hit Bravo franchise.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she shared on social media at the time. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

The mom of one continued, "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"

Medley later shared on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B in October 2020 that she wasn't invited back to the show.

"I was ready to go back, I was excited to go back, I was planning to back, and I thought I would have a great year. I wasn't given that option," she said. "They're calling it a pause, which I don't really ... for me, I'm an old-fashioned girl. If you're not waitressing and getting paid, you're not waitressing."