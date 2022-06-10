After Gunvalson insulted Medley's home, the former RHONY star trashed her costar's exes: "I also don't date people that pretend to have cancer [or] leave you for women that are half their age"

Dorinda Medley Escalates War of Words with Costar Vicki Gunvalson: 'You Wanna Get Mean, I'll Get Mean'

On the latest episode of her Make It Nice podcast, the former The Real Housewives of New York City star called out her costar's prior romantic choices.

"Like, you may not like my life, but I also don't date people that pretend to have cancer, you know what I mean?" Medley, 57, said in reference to Brooks Ayers, the Gunvalson ex who forged medical documents from cancer hospital City of Hope. Ayers originally presented the documents in an attempt to prove his diagnosis, though he maintained that he did in fact have cancer.

Television personalities Vicki Gunvalson (L) and her boyfriend Brooks Ayers arrive at the Wines By Wives Launch Party For Celebrity Wine Of The Month Club at Lexington Social House on May 8, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers | Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Medley didn't stop there, next alluding to Gunvalson's most recent ex, Steve Lodge.

"I also don't date men that then leave you for women that are half their age," she said, adding, "You wanna get mean, I'll get mean."

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 60, and Lodge, 63, got engaged in April 2019 after three years together. The former couple announced the news via Instagram with Gunvalson posting a smiling photo that showed off the five-and-half-carat ring Lodge have given her when he popped the question.

Nearly two and a half years later, a source confirmed to PEOPLE last September the pair ended their engagement. And three months after that, Lodge proposed to his now-wife in December 2021.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Medley's cutting comments come after Gunvalson posted an Instagram Live complaining about her stay at her costar's sprawling Blue Stone Manor estate in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The women were living there while filming the second season of Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spin-off: Ex-Wives Club.

"I do not want to go back to Blue Stone Manor, love you Dorinda, but no, I would get bored out of my mind out there," Gunvalson said.

According to Page Six, the reality star also said she'd be "miserable" living at the estate.

During Medley's podcast, she was asked about some of Gunvalson's comments, including one in which she called Blue Stone manor "old."

Said Medley, "You have to have a taste level to understand a home like Blue Stone Manor."

"She was a guest in my house, so regardless of what she thinks it just shows that she really has no real manners," she added, also noting that Gunvalson's comments "opened up a can of worms."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club cast photo | Credit: Peacock

