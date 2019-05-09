Dorinda Medley won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has been dating boyfriend John Mahdessian for seven years now — the two getting together a few years after the death of her second husband, Richard, in November 2011. But marriage for Medley and Mahdessian is not necessarily in their future.

On Tuesday’s episode, Medley made it clear that she wasn’t interested in saying her “I dos” again.

“Past a certain age, people should not be allowed to be married,” Medley, 54, said. “It’s for the young! They have tolerance, they have dreams, they want babies. You get to my age and it’s just the opposite. I don’t even want a plant in my house!”

Medley’s rant came as she showed Mahdessian, 53, her new apartment. Medley had rented the property without showing Mahdessian or her daughter, Hannah — a choice she made because she wanted the space just to be hers.

“I didn’t bring anyone to see the apartment,” Medley said. “I want to see the apartment through my eyes or my eyes only. I wanted it to be all mine. And it’s all mine. First thing in 25 years that’s all mine.”

And since it’s all hers, Mahdessian won’t be moving in anytime soon.

“If John and I lived together 24 hours, seven days a week, it would affect our relationship,” Medley explained. “We’d have a 2,000-square-foot apartment for 12,000 square feet of personality. It just wouldn’t fit!”

“I’ve gotten very independent,” Medley added, admitting she was fine with it even if “maybe in the long run, that’s not going to work for him…”

This isn’t the first time Medley had expressed her opinion about getting married.

Last year, she told BravoTV.com’s Daily Dish that Mahdessian was happy with their arrangement.

“You know I love John very much. We’re very committed, we’re monogamous — there’s no problems,” Medley said.

“The great thing about John is that because he was single for so long and has no kids, he’s good with his time,” she added, explaining that Mahdessian is comfortable spending time without her. “John’s been doing this a long time. So when we see each other, it’s great. And when we don’t, we’re very content.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.