The Real Housewives of New York star split from John Mahdessian in 2019

Dorinda Medley Says She's Gone on 4 Dates with a New Man: 'I Don't Know About Him Yet'

Dorinda Medley is looking for love — she just isn't sure she's found it yet.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, revealed that she recently went on her fourth date with a new man.

"I don't know about him yet. I've gotta see. I've gotta get to know the person," she said. "I've got to get some foundation laid. Why am I gonna waste my time?"

Medley explained that she met her new man while out with friends one night. She said her new love interest approached her at a group dinner, mistaking her table for his own. After having a drink together, he asked for the reality star's phone number.

While Medley did not reveal the name of her new mystery man, she said she is taking things slow and still has a lot to learn about her suitor.

"First of all, I have to get his medical records. I can't be running around with an STD at this point," she joked, adding that she hasn't slept with him yet. "That's not a good look."

Dorinda Medley Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

The new connection comes after Medley split from John Mahdessian in September 2019. Medley opened up about the heartbreak on season 12 of RHONY, calling their breakup "terrible."

"The breakup with John is sad. I mean, it's terrible. But I also know that I have to do what's best for me now," she said, adding that the two simply grew apart.

Richard and Dorinda Medley Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"Endings are painful, but they're sometimes good and healthy and needed," she continued. "It's so easy just to keep communicating and just falling into old habits. Because I have a feeling if I didn't do this, it would just keep staying plateaued for 10 years, 15 years. And then what?"

Medley was previously married to Richard Medley before his death in 2011. The two share daughter Hannah Lynch.

In October, Medley paid tribute to her late husband on the 10 year anniversary of his death.