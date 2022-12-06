'Doom Patrol' Season 4: Everything to Know

Hold on to your butts! Doom Patrol is back for a "weird and wacky" season 4, according to Joivan Wade, who plays Victor Stone, aka Cyborg.

After three seasons of refusing to work together, the members of Doom Patrol are finally ready to become a team — with Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman, as their leader.

"She's doing fabulously as a leader," April Bowlby, who plays Rita, joked during an interview with Entertainment Weekly at New York Comic-Con 2022. "She's a little controlling. She's kind of a perfectionist. She's a narcissist, and she's insecure. [But she] has a fabulous costume for fighting crime this season."

Viewers will also see the members of Doom Patrol begin to feel differently about their unique abilities, which they once saw as curses.

"In this season, we're really able to look at what it means to take on these powers and accept them and embrace them and band together as the Doom Patrol," Wade shared with CBR.

From Doom Patrol's time travel escapades to battles with butt-shaped creatures, here's everything we know about season 4.

When will Doom Patrol season 4 be released?

HBO

You can catch the first two episodes of season 4 on Dec. 8, 2022. New episodes will drop every week until Jan. 5, 2023. Then, the series will take a mid-season break and return for the remaining six episodes.

Where can I watch Doom Patrol season 4?

Fans can watch season 4 on HBO Max.

Is there a trailer for Doom Patrol season 4?

In the span of roughly six weeks, HBO Max released two trailers for season 4.

The first trailer opens in a lab, and fans are re-introduced to the butt-shaped creatures with razor-sharp teeth from season 3.

"The project you'll be interfacing with is highly classified. Over a year ago, we conceived a creature that could be bred as a weaponized force of nature," one scientist can be heard saying to another.

The Doom Patrol, who are out to "save the f—ing world," are then seen battling the creatures and an enemy who shoots an energy beam from his groin area.

During the second trailer, the Doom Patrol are offered a warning by Willoughby Kipling, played by Mark Sheppard.

"Something very big and very dangerous is headed our way. Immortus is real and it's coming," he says to the group. "We are wandering into the literal end of days as we speak."

Madame Rouge, played by Michelle Gomez, explains that the Immortus Project is the pursuit of immortality, and the group decides to leverage time travel to save the world.

What is Doom Patrol season 4 about?

HBO

Warner Bros. released a synopsis for season 4 ahead of New York Comic-Con 2022.

It read: "In the upcoming fourth season, the team unexpectedly travels to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?"

During an interview with SFX Magazine, showrunner Jeremy Carver elaborated on the season's plot points. He shared that Doom Patrol travels to the year 2042 via Madame Rouge's time machine, and the team is greeted with a post-apocalyptic world where most of the Doom Patrol members are dead.

"The future that the Doom Patrol comes across is bleak, not just for humanity but specifically for themselves," he told the publication. "That sets off the central thematic premise of the season, which is basically, 'Are we going to go so far to save our Doom Patrol that we end up doing great damage to our personal selves?' And how much longer can they continue to do that to themselves? That leads to some soul-searching as the season progresses."

Carver added: "In the past seasons, we have spent a good deal of time going backwards and seeing how our Doom Patrol got here. In this season, we are going to see — in really fun and poignant ways — the Doom Patrol travel to different points of time."

Which cast members are returning for Doom Patrol season 4?

Bryan Bedder/Getty

All of the fan favorites are returning for season 4, including Robotman, voiced by Brendan Fraser; Negative Man, played by Matt Bomer; Elasti-Woman, played by April Bowlby; Crazy Jane, played by Diane Guerrero and Cyborg, played by Joivan Wade.

After joining the cast in season 3, Michelle Gomez, who plays the villainous Madame Rouge, has returned as a series regular. The actress spoke to CBR at New York Comic-Con about her character's challenges in the upcoming season.

"The push and pull of doing the next right thing can always be a challenge for somebody who never really wants to do the next right thing. It goes against [Madame Rouge's] natural instincts to be bad," Gomez said. "She's trying to feel a part of something, feel that she's part of this new family. In order to do that, [she has] to compromise."

Which new cast members are joining Doom Patrol season 4?

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic ; Tommaso Boddi/Getty ; Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

There are three new characters joining season 4. Elijah Rashad Reed plays Deric, a robotics teacher who befriends Cyborg. Mr. 104, depicted by Sendhil Ramamurthy, is a villain who can change into any element he desires. Lastly, Madeline Zima plays Casey Brinke, an EMT who gets wrapped up in the Doom Patrol's quest to save the world.

Where was Doom Patrol season 4 filmed?

Doom Patrol season 4 was filmed in Georgia.

Will there be a fifth season of Doom Patrol?

Mark Hill/Warner Bros.

While chatting with Screen Rant, Jeremy Carver gave fans hope for a season 5.

"There can always be more of Doom Patrol, there can always be more, and we are prepared for more," he said. "I think at the same time, in this season, the characters are experiencing something that they've never experienced before. That's not just impending death; it's actually growing old."

The showrunner added: "When one actually has the experience of growing old, it forces them to ask questions about themselves, their lives, and where they want things to end up before they might die in a way that can feel like an ending. But it is just another frontier in terms of the emotional arcs that we're asking our Doomies to embark on."