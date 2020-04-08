Doogie Howser, M.D. Reboot About a Teenage Girl Doctor in Hawaii in the Works at Disney+

Image zoom Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Doogie Howser is scrubbing in again.

Disney+ is developing a reboot of the iconic 1989 ABC dramedy Doogie Howser, M.D. — this time, with a female lead.

The new project has the working title of Doogie Kealoha, M.D., and will follow a half-Asian, half-white 16-year-old girl working as a doctor in Hawaii after sailing through college and medical school.

Deadline was the first to report the news of the reboot.

The series comes from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat producer Kourtney Kang. The character reflects Kang’s own personal background.

Doogie Howser, M.D. originally starred Neil Patrick Harris as a teen prodigy working as a resident in a major hospital. It ran from 1989-1993 on ABC. The show quickly became a cult favorite and launched Harris into stardom. The cast also included James B. Sikking and Belinda Montgomery as Doogie’s parents and Max Casella, Lisa Dean Ryan and Lucy Boryer as his best friends.

Doogie Kealoha joins a growing list of Disney+ reboots and sequel series. The streaming service has already premiered Star Wars series The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. A series based on The Mighty Ducks films and the animated Disney Channel show The Proud Family are also in the works.

Disney+ was also in the midst of filming a Lizzie McGuire reboot with Hilary Duff reprise her role as the titular character, but the project was put on hold earlier this year.