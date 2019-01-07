Cameras Catch Thieves Robbing Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter in Don't Be Tardy Season 7 Trailer

The Biermann bunch is back and busier than ever this February.

New adventures and major milestones await the close-knit family, including Kim’s well-publicized return to music with her single “Wig.” But it’s sadly not all good news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This season will show Brielle’s scary March burglary. Security footage captured thieves as they broke into her car and stole Biermann’s Chanel purse (valued at $2,900) and Chanel wallet (valued at $1,000), as well as three of Brielle’s credit cards, which were charged for over $4,700.

“At 2:18 am, they came in through the gate,” Kim says, as security footage of the thieves plays. “This changes everything.”

Ariana Biermann, Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann Kim Zolciak/Instagram

That’s not all Brielle will be going through. She’s moved out of Kim’s Atlanta home and is dating again, having split from boyfriend Michael Kopech also in March.

Younger sister Ariana, on the other hand, is in love with boyfriend Collin Lipman. “The roles are really reversed,” Kim explains. “Ariana’s in love. Brielle’s going through this breakup.”

Just because she’s had heartbreak though, doesn’t mean Brielle isn’t focused on finding a man. “I’m going to date everybody I can until I find Mr. Perfect,” she boasts in the clip.

RELATED: Brielle Biermann Gives Mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann a $4,500 Chanel Bag for Christmas

Elsewhere this season, Kim reconnects with her estranged brother for the first time in 16 years — a reunion that apparently happens behind the backs of her parents, from whom she fell out after her 2011 wedding.

“Haven’t seen my brother in 16 years,” Kim says.

“Does Mom and Dad know you’re here?” she asks, to which she’s told, “No,”

The RHOA spinoff will also follow Kroy has he goes into the coffee business with help from fan-favorite Chef Tracey, and will explore how Kim navigates a quickly changing dynamic at home as her four youngest kids grow into their own strong personalities.

Don’t Be Tardy season 7 premieres with back-to-back episodes on Feb. 17 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.