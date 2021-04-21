Dondré Whitfield Joins PEOPLE (the TV Show!) as a Special Contributor

“As a special contributor for PEOPLE (the TV Show!), my intention is to activate the viewers by highlighting those who do extraordinary things,” the actor said

Queen Sugar actor Dondré Whitfield is taking his talents to PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

The Emmy-nominated star is the newest Los Angeles-based Special Contributor for the show, joining fellow contributors Nancy O'Dell, Gretchen Carlson and Julie Moran, who are based in L.A, New York and Atlanta, respectively.

In addition to the Special Contributors, The PEOPLE (the TV Show!) team is led by New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and L.A. correspondent Sandra Vergara. The show is hosted by Kay Adams.

"Dondré is a terrific addition to the PEOPLE (the TV Show!) team," Executive Producer Rob Silverstein said in a press release. "He brings passion, curiosity, contacts and a much needed point of view to our audience."

RELATED VIDEO: Katrina Adams, First Black Leader of USTA, Felt Pressure 'Every Single Day' to Be Her Best

Whitfield, 51, made his debut on the show with a two-part interview with Katrina M. Adams, the first African American and the youngest person ever to serve as President, Chairman and CEO of the United States Tennis Association.

In the clip, which aired in March, Whitfield and Adams discussed tennis legends including Billie Jean King and Serena and Venus Williams, leadership and living with no regrets.

"My purpose is to make a difference in whatever I do. My purpose is to pay it forward, reach back and pull someone with me. Tennis gave me everything that I have and it's made me who I am today," Adams told Whitfield.

"I have been an actor for almost four decades," Whitfield said in the release "Acting is my passion, but activation is my purpose. And as a special contributor for PEOPLE (the TV Show!), my intention is to activate the viewers by highlighting those who do extraordinary things!"

Whitfield began his career in a recurring role as Robert Foreman on The Cosby Show in the 1980s. He later played Terrence Frye in the soap opera All My Children, for which he earned three Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

In 2015, the actor joined the cast of BET reality series Real Husbands of Hollywood, and a year later took on a starring role in Ava DuVernay's drama series, Queen Sugar.