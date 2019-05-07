Remember When Donald Trump Was a Reality Star? All 15 Seasons of The Apprentice Are Streaming

By Aurelie Corinthios
May 07, 2019 02:29 PM
Before he was a highly polarizing president, Donald Trump was just another reality TV personality.

All 15 seasons of NBC’s The Apprentice, initially hosted by Trump and then, briefly, Arnold Schwarzenegger, are now streaming for free for the first time on Tubi, the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service. (The show had previously only been available on DVD.)

Tubi inked a licensing pact for the show with MGM Television, Variety reported, securing the exclusive streaming rights to all 192 episodes, which launched on Monday.

The full set includes the original six seasons of The Apprentice, hosted by Trump, plus eight seasons of Celebrity Apprentice and a single season of The New Celebrity Apprentice, hosted by Schwarzenegger.

The reality show, created by television producer Mark Burnett, premiered in 2004. It shot Trump, then a business tycoon, to national fame and coined the now famous line, “You’re fired!”

Notable Apprentice contestants over the years have included Bill Rancic — winner of the freshman season — Piers Morgan, Joan Rivers, Khloé Kardashian, Lil Jon, Vivica A. Fox and Geraldo Rivera.

In 2015, NBC cut ties with the then-presidential hopeful following his racist comments about Mexican immigrants (labeling them “rapists” and drug distributors) during a speech announcing his candidacy for president.

A year and a half later, he won the 2016 election, and has been president ever since.

