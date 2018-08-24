Donald Trump Speculated on Baby Daughter Tiffany's Future 'Assets' in 1994 Robin Leach Interview

The late celebrity journalist Robin Leach leaves behind a lasting legacy of sit-downs with stars in their lavish homes — including a now-viral chat with President Donald Trump.

Leach died Thursday night at the age of 76 after suffering a stroke, and fans online are re-circulating a clip from a 1994 episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous showing Trump making a suggestive comment about his younger daughter Tiffany‘s body – when she was just 1 year old.

From left: Donald Trump, Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump in 1995 Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty

It happened after Leach asked Trump and his then-wife Marla Maples what attributes their infant daughter inherited from her parents.

“I think that she’s got a lot of Marla, she’s really a beautiful baby,” Trump said. “She’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet but time will tell,” he added, holding his hands in front of his chest to represent breasts.

Robin Leach (left) and Donald Trump Jeffrey Asher/ Getty

Maples and Leach laughed it off, but the public response more 20 years later — The Daily Show host Trevor Noah dug up the video in April 2016 — is a little different.

Tiffany and Donald Trump in 2016

“We know for sure that there’s no female too small for Trump not to reduce her to her body parts. And I don’t even think that Trump was trying to be funny or provocative, it just clearly shows that it’s an impulse for him,” Noah said on the show.

“Normally a candidate who views women this way would be doomed,” he added. “But Trump is not a normal candidate. And we know that. We know airing this clip will change nothing.”

Seven months later, Trump, now 72, won the presidency.