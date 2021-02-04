Donald Trump Resigns from SAG-AFTRA After Union Requests His Expulsion

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump has resigned from SAG-AFTRA after the actor's union moved to expel him last month.

In a January national board meeting, SAG-AFTRA found "probable cause" that Trump had violated the organization's constitution when he incited a deadly riot in Washington, D.C. earlier in the month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a release at the time, SAG-AFTRA ordered that a disciplinary hearing be held and requested that Trump, 74, be removed from the union.

"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in the release. "There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."

In response to the hearing notice, Trump, who has made various cameos in movies and TV shows in addition to hosting The Apprentice, resigned from SAG-AFTRA.

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership," he wrote in a letter addressed to Carteris. "Who cares!"

"While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!" the letter continued.

RELATED: President Biden on Whether He Can Forgive Donald Trump: "I Don't Hold Grudges"

Trump, who has been impeached by the House of Representatives for his role in the Jan. 6 riots, went on to insult various broadcast news channels, misspelling MSNBC as "MSNDC" in a reference to the Democratic National Convention and calling CNN "Fake News."

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union," he concluded. "As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."