Donald Glover Announces New Mr. & Mrs. Smith Project with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The project will be based off the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are teaming up for a killer collaboration.

Glover, 37, announced a new project with Waller-Bridge, 35, on his Instagram Stories on Friday, sharing a video of himself dancing alone before cutting to footage of the award-winning Fleabag creator and actress.

"Mr + Mrs Smith," he wrote. "Donald Glover x Phoebe Waller-Bridge."

In the video, Waller-Bridge leans against a door frame in a similar fashion to Angelina Jolie's pose in the movie poster for 2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The project — co-created by Glover, Waller-Bridge and Fargo producer Francesca Sloane — is slated to launch on Amazon Prime in 2022, according to the post.

Representatives for Glover, Waller-Bridge and Amazon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke confirmed the collaboration on her Instagram by sharing Glover's announcement.

According to Variety, the new project will be a series based on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Jolie and Brad Pitt as a married couple who are secretly assassins working for competing agencies.

Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency — the production company behind the original action-comedy — and Wells Street Films' Jenny Robins will serve as executive producers for the series.

"Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team," Salke said in a statement to the outlet. "'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We're thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency."

Both Glover and Waller-Bridge have previously worked with Amazon.

Waller-Bridge wrote and starred in the Amazon/BBC series Fleabag, which collected six Emmys and a Golden Globe, while Glover released the musical film Guava Island on the streaming service in 2019.