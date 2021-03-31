Donald Faison Cast as Professor Utonium for The CW's Upcoming Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Pilot

At the start of the new pilot, Professor Utonium will be "staring down a midlife crisis" and "is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters"

The CW has added Donald Faison to the cast of its upcoming live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot, PEOPLE confirms.

Faison, 46, will play Professor Drake Utonium — the creator and father of the three pint-sized superheroes — for the series, now simply titled Powerpuff.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Professor Utonium is described as "quirky, debonair and a pinch narcissistic."

Utonium is a "scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab." At the start of the new pilot, he will be "staring down a midlife crisis" and "is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters."

Faison posted about the news on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of himself alongside a shot of the animated Professor Utonium from the original series.

"I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can't help it," he wrote. "I'm so excited! #powerpuffgirls"

Executive produced and written by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), the prospective series picks up with the trio as disillusioned 20-somethings who resent having spent their childhoods fighting crime.

"Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?" the logline asks.

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault Image zoom Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Dominik Magdziak/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

Bennet has been cast as Blossom Utonium, Cameron will play Bubbles Utonium, and Perrault rounds out the group as Buttercup Utonium.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Powerpuff Girls pilot will be directed by executive producer Maggie Kiley (Dirty John, Riverdale). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden also serve as EPs, and Erika Kennair is a producer.

POWERPUFF GIRLS Image zoom Buttercup, Blossom, Bubbles in Cartoon Network's 'Powerpuff Girls' | Credit: Everett Collection

The original series, which aired on Cartoon Network, premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons before ending in 2005. The beloved show centered on Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, who were created by their scientist father, as they fought off evil in their fictional city of Townsville.

The Powerpuff Girls Movie was released in 2002.

The series was later rebooted in 2016 and ended after a third season on June 16, 2019. The reboot starred Amanda Leighton, Kristen Li and Natalie Palamides.