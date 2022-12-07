Don Lemon Supports Former Colleague T.J. Holmes amid Amy Robach Romance: 'Nothing but Love'

Don Lemon is weighing in on the romance between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

The 56-year-old journalist said he wants to offer "love and support" to Holmes, his former CNN colleague, after the GMA3 co-anchors' relationship became public last week.

"I'll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he's OK," he told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "I don't know about their situation, I'm not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support and I hope that they're OK and hope that they continue to prosper."

Dominik Bindl/Getty

The CNN This Morning anchor added that he wants to see Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, return to the Good Morning America third-hour spin-off after they were put on hiatus earlier this week.

"I hope so," he said. "And I hope that I can see them in person again soon so I can give 'em a hug."

During the hiatus from GMA3, Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez have temporarily stepped in for Holmes and Robach.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Noam Galai/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE that the decision to put Holmes and Robach on hiatus was announced during a routine staff call on Monday led by ABC News President Kim Godwin. Per a second source, it was revealed that "GMA decided to have a period of cooling down, because they thought this was unwanted attention so, for the time being, they're going to be off the air."

Last week, photos were released that showed Robach and Holmes on vacation in upstate New York. A few other shots featured them laughing together over drinks and holding hands. At the time the photos surfaced, neither Robach nor Holmes was publicly confirmed to be separated from their spouse.

A different source previously told PEOPLE that both Robach and Holmes separated from their partners in August, striking up a romantic relationship thereafter. The duo has yet to confirm the end of their marriages, but Robach's husband Andrew Shue deleted all photos of Robach from his Instagram page not long after Robach's relationship with Holmes become public knowledge.

An insider said Robach and Holmes' connection was no secret at ABC. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it. They were flirtatious," the source shared.

Two days after the photos were published, Holmes seemed to joke about the viral drama on air. "You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week" he quipped, prompting laughter from Robach. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Robach quipped, "Speak for yourself."

GMA3 airs new episodes weekdays (check local listings).