Don Lemon Is Overcome with Emotion as He Shares News of CNN Colleague Drew Griffin's Death at Age 60

"You will be missed and I hope you’re smiling down on us from heaven," Lemon said of the Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter, who died of cancer over the weekend

By
Published on December 19, 2022 08:40 PM
Don Lemon Struggles Through Tearful News of CNN Colleague Drew Griffin's Death at Age 60. Credit: CNN; NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: CNN Correspondent Drew Griffin attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)
Photo: CNN; Jemal Countess/Getty for Peabody Awards

Don Lemon broke down on CNN This Morning while announcing the death of Drew Griffin, a CNN senior investigative correspondent who died of cancer over the weekend at age 60.

"We have some very sad news to tell you today," Lemon began. "Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist Drew Griffin has passed away."

The anchor teared up as he recounted the career of his colleague of over a decade. "We're going to honor him a little bit later on," Lemon said before becoming too choked up to continue.

Kaitlan Collins comforted her verklempt This Morning co-anchor, saying, "I know this is tough for you. You said he was one of the first people you met at CNN."

She then continued the segment for Lemon, telling viewers, "Drew was such a gifted storyteller. We'll have more for you next."

After a commercial break, Lemon explained his emotional reaction. "We had known that Drew had passed but it just became real to me in that moment," he said. "But it's not about me."

The CNN This Morning anchor called Griffin the "heartbeat of the network" while reflecting on his early days at CNN in 2006. "I could not have met someone who was more kind to me, more welcoming to everyone," he said.

Lemon also said that "the person that you saw on the air" is not who Griffin was "in person." "He was just this kind, gentle soul that was just very sweet to everyone. He was an amazing guy and loved his [children] Ele, Louis and Miles."

"You will be missed and I hope you're smiling down on us from heaven," Lemon finished.

Griffin, a Chicago native, began his journalism career at WICD-TV in Champaign, Illinois, and his career took him to several states, including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Seattle, according to CNN. In 1994, Griffin joined CBS 2 News in Los Angeles, where he helped to create an investigative reporting team, which went on to win several local awards.

In his two decades at CNN, Griffin wrote hundreds of stories, contributed to several documentaries and earned many accolades, including a Peabody award and three Emmy awards.

The veteran reporter's CNN investigations had memorable and measurable impact. He exposed unethical practices at Trump University, disproved election fraud conspiracies and inspired change. His reporting on sexual assaults allegations against Uber drivers, for example, incurred the rideshare app to prioritize safety in its hiring process and on the app itself, per CNN.

Griffin's coworkers, including Poppy Harlow, honored Griffin on social media on Monday.

"We lost a beloved colleague," Harlow wrote in a tweet. "Drew Griffin embodied everything that makes a journalist great. He was tenacious, curious, honest, dedicated and kind. He was admired by all of us @cnn. To his wife Margot and their 3 children I am so sorry for your loss. We will always remember him."

Lemon remembered the reporter with a post of his own, sharing a photo of him and Griffin in 2012 captioned, "We will miss you Drew. Such a good guy. An excellent journalist. An incredible loss."

