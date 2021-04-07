Don Johnson Says He's in 'Heavy Prep' for a Nash Bridges Reboot: 'Pretty Exciting'

Nash Bridges originally ran for six seasons on CBS from 1996 through 2001

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Don Johnson confirmed that he and some of his former costars from the 1990s police procedural are currently prepping for a modern revival.

"We're in heavy prep for a reboot of Nash Bridges," Johnson, 71, told host Ellen DeGeneres.

Johnson, who played the titular character, Inspector Nash Bridges, added that Cheech Marin will be reprising his role as Inspector Joe Dominguez and Jeff Perry will return as Inspector Harvey Leek.

"So we find Nash some years later and Cheech is going to come back and join me and Jeff Perry," Johnson said. "We've got a pretty exciting show that we're prepping in San Francisco right now."

Nash Bridges originally ran for six seasons on CBS from 1996 through 2001. A revival of the popular series was first rumored back in 2019, when The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported that it would be rebooted as a two-hour TV special on USA Network.

A spokeswoman for the network confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the project was in early development.

"We're writing it now," Johnson said on The Talk in November 2019, according to Deadline. "And it's a two-hour television film, and they're looking at it as kind of a way to launch it again as a series. Good Lord, I don't know how I feel about that."