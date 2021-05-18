The upcoming Wonder Years reboot will be focused on a Black family living in Alabama

Don Cheadle Reflects on 'the Little Things' in First Look at ABC's The Wonder Years Reboot

The Wonder Years reboot is almost here.

On Tuesday, ABC released a first-look trailer at the new take on the beloved coming-of-age comedy. This time around, the series will be centered on a Black family living in Alabama, starring Don Cheadle as the narrator for adult Dean Williams, Elisha Williams as the young Dean and Dulé Hill as dad Bill Williams. Saycon Sengbloh will play Lillian, the family's mother, and Laura Kariuki is set to star as Kim, Dean's older sister.

"It's the little things that you remember all your life," Cheadle's character narrates at the start of the new trailer.

"Your first hit, your first kiss, the first time your dad lets you know that he sees you," he continues, before quipping: "Well, I still hadn't had the other two, but boy did that third one feel good."

ABC has not yet announced the premiere date for the reboot, which "focuses on how a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the turbulent late '60s made sure it was 'the wonder years' for them, too," according to the show's description.

Lee Daniels is executive producing the series along with Saladin K. Patterson (The Big Bang Theory, Frasier), who will also pen the script. Original series co-creator Neal Marlens is attached as a consultant, while Fred Savage, who starred in the original series as Kevin Arnold, will also executive produce and direct the pilot.

Daniels, 61, confirmed the reboot news on Instagram in January, sharing a photo of The Hollywood Reporter's report at the time and writing, "This will be a GREAT reboot! Let's go ABC!"

The original series, which aired for a total of 115 episodes from 1988 to 1993, followed a white middle-class family in the 1960s. Savage and Josh Saviano starred as best friends Kevin Arnold and Paul Pfeiffer, respectively, and Danica McKellar played Kevin's love interest, Winnie Cooper.

Savage, 44, broke out in Hollywood with his role in The Wonder Years. At only 13, he became the youngest actor nominated for a lead actor in a comedy series Emmy for his role in 1988.

In 2015, the actor told PEOPLE there was "zero" chance of an official revival.

"The show was about a time in your life," he said at the time. "The show was about this finite moment in your life that has a beginning and an end, and I think that's what makes people long for that time in your life."