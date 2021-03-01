Don Cheadle Jokingly Motions for Jason Sudeikis to Wrap Up Speech During Golden Globes Win

Jason Sudeikis and Don Cheadle were up for best actor in a television series, comedy or musical, on Sunday night along with Nicholas Hoult, Eugene Levy, and Ramy Youssef

It's a GOOOOOAAAAAAL for Jason Sudeikis!

The actor took home his first Golden Globe award on Sunday for his titular role on the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Sudeikis, who is also an executive producer on the show, stars as an American football coach who is hired to manage a struggling London football team.

Sudeikis, 45, beat out fellow nominees Nicholas Hoult, Eugene Levy, Ramy Youssef and Don Cheadle in the category of best actor in a television series, comedy or musical.

"I mean, that's nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press," he said, visibly shocked over the win. "That's nuts. That's crazy."

Sudeikis went on to "thank everybody that worked on this show" and showed his appreciation for his costars.

"I kinda reject the premise of who's the best actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you're acting with. So, I wanna give this shoutout to all the people that I get to act with on this show because they're incredible," he said. "Do they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact that they make me better — better than I am, better than I thought I could be."

As Sudeikis struggled to find the words to describe the impact his castmates have on him, fellow nominee Cheadle, 56, jokingly motioned for him to wrap up his speech.

"I appreciate everybody looking out," Sudeikis continued with a laugh, as other nominees smiled during the virtual ceremony. "And Don's right, I gotta wrap this puppy up."

"Never been my forte. A little windy," he added. "Thank you, I appreciate you guys and shoutout to my nominees."

Backstage Sudeikis said "Hey that's just Kansas City love. If anybody's going to tell me to wrap it up — he knew I'd listen to him. That's all that is. You know, a lot of people don't know that he's an excellent stage manager as well as an American acting icon. The guy's got chops, you know?"

Golden Globes host Tina Fey later referenced Sudeikis and Cheadle's exchange, calling it one of the show's "good viral gif meme moments."

A source tells PEOPLE that Sudeikis "was blown away by the company in which he was nominated and didn't expect to win — or to have to give a speech at 2:30 in the morning."

Sudeikis resumed filming on Ted Lasso in London earlier this month for the show's upcoming second season. Ted Lasso was nominated for best television series — comedy or musical at Sunday night's ceremony.