Don Cheadle Jokes He Also Doesn't 'Get' Emmy Nod for His Brief TFATWS Cameo: 'Sorry, Haters'

Don Cheadle has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — and he is, admittedly, a bit surprised.

Cheadle, 56, briefly reprised his role as Colonel James Rupert "Rhodey" Rhodes in the first episode of the Disney+ hit miniseries, which premiered in March. The 98-second appearance resulted in his nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series at the upcoming 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actor joked about the nod shortly after Tuesday's announcement.

"Thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, [shrugging emoji]ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go ..." the actor wrote on Twitter.

In total, TFATWS received five nominations. In addition to Cheadle's nod, the show also is up for awards for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series, outstanding visual effects in a series or movie, outstanding stunt coordination and outstanding stunt performance.

Disney+'s other hit Marvel series, WandaVision, received a whopping 23 nominations, bringing the Cinematic Universe's total to 28.

The Mandalorian, Disney+'s Star Wars series, is tied with Netflix's The Crown for the most nods with 24 apiece.