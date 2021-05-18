Dominic West's Wife Reflects on Their 'Wonderful Love Affair' After Lily James Photo Scandal

Dominic West's wife, Catherine FitzGerald, is feeling nostalgic about the beginning days of her relationship with The Affair actor.

FitzGerald, 49, spoke about her "love affair" with West, 51, whom she met during their days at Trinity College Dublin, in an interview with the Irish Independent published Sunday.

The landscape designer also admitted her marriage has faced "ups and downs" amid the media storm that began after The Wire actor was photographed with Lily James in Rome in October.

FitzGerald told the Irish Independent she had "instant attraction" to West when they met.

"We had a wonderful love affair," the landscape designer said of their short-lived initial romance as college kids. "We would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance. We had all the time in the world to explore the pubs and back streets and walk the canal.

She added, "But at the end of the summer, I left him, and he has not let me forget it! But I couldn't have settled down with him right then forever. That would not have been a good idea for either of us."

West went on to live in the U.S. while filming The Wire and he had daughter Martha, 23, with his ex-girlfriend before rekindling with FitzGerald.

"He was having a year out and came back to London to be with his daughter, and a mutual friend brought him to meet me. We were both, then, at the right time in our lives," the designer told the Irish Independent. "And it was lovely to have that shared history, from earlier days."

"There's something about having lived a full life before settling down – I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto. And I really went for it, having four in seven years!" she said of rekindling their relationship at the age of 32.

The designer and West share children Dora, 15, Senan, 13, Francis, 12, and Christabel, 7.

Of their marriage, FitzGerald, who wed West in 2010, added, "It's had its ups and downs of course, like everybody, but we are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together."

West and FitzGerald publicly spoke out following the actor's cozy outing in Rome with his Pursuit of Love costar James, 32.