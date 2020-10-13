The Affair actor and his wife Catherine FitzGerald addressed reporters outside of their home in London on Tuesday

Dominic West Kisses Wife, Declares Their Marriage Is 'Strong' After Being Seen with Lily James

Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald have spoken out after the Affair actor was spotted looking cozy with Lily James over the weekend.

On Tuesday, West, 50, and and FitzGerald, 49, addressed reporters outside of their home in London. The couple kissed and posed for photos with a sheet of paper that read, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom GlosPics/ MEGA

The public statement follows West's outing with James, 31 in Rome. In photos first published by the Daily Mail, the actor and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star were seen out and about on Sunday, riding a scooter together and enjoying lunch al fresco. At one point, West appeared to nuzzle James' neck.

Reps for West and James have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Image zoom Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Image zoom Cobra Team/BACKGRID

West married FitzGerald, a landscape designer, in 2010. They share four kids, and West has another child from a previous relationship.

The actor is perhaps best known for playing Detective McNulty on HBO's The Wire. He also played Noah Solloway on The Affair, which ran for five seasons on Showtime from 2014 to 2019. James has captured hearts as Cinderella in Disney's 2015 live-action film and played Downton Abbey's Lady Rose from 2012 to 2015.

Image zoom Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald in February 2019 Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

West and James are currently filming a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's classic novel The Pursuit of Love. Amazon will stream the series in the U.S.; a premiere date has not yet been announced.

"They worked together in the past but seem to have connected in a special way since they started filming in England over the summer," a source tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Dominic West and Lily James in October 2018 David M. Benett/Getty

James previously dated The Crown actor Matt Smith, 37. They reportedly split after five years last December, then reconciled this past May. According to new reports, they recently split for a second time.