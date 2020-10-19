Dominic West Returned to London with Lily James Before Making Public Statement with Wife

Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald said last week that their marriage "is strong" after the actor was seen with Lily James

Lily James and Dominic West returned to London together last week after their outing in Rome.

On Oct. 11, the Mamma Mia! actress, 31, and The Affair star, 50, were seen looking cozy in the Italian capital, riding a scooter together and enjoying lunch al fresco. At one point, West appeared to nuzzle James' neck.

In new photos, the two — who are currently filming a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's classic novel The Pursuit of Love — were spotted at the airport in Rome together on Oct. 12, just one day before West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald publicly addressed the reports about his excursion with James.

On Oct. 13, the two kissed and posed for photographs outside of their home in London with a sheet of paper that read: "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."

Reps for West and James have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, James canceled an appearance she was set to make on the Today show Monday to promote her new Netflix thriller Rebecca with Armie Hammer. A spokesperson for NBC News did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

West married FitzGerald, a landscape designer, in 2010. They share four kids, and West has another child from a previous relationship.

Of West and James, a source told PEOPLE last week, "They worked together in the past but seem to have connected in a special way since they started filming in England over the summer."

The actor is perhaps best known for playing Detective McNulty on HBO's The Wire. He also played Noah Solloway on The Affair, which ran for five seasons on Showtime from 2014 to 2019. James has captured hearts as Cinderella in Disney's 2015 live-action film and played Downton Abbey's Lady Rose from 2012 to 2015.

James previously dated The Crown actor Matt Smith, 37, for five years. According to recent reports, they parted ways this year.