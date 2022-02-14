Everything to Know About Euphoria Season 2 Star Dominic Fike

Between the meanings behind his tattoos to his collaboration with Paul McCartney, here's everything you need to know about the actor and singer

Dominic Fike is a multitalent.

The 26-year-old breakout star of Euphoria might have just made his acting debut on the HBO series, but his role as Elliot isn't the only part of his career that's been critically acclaimed, as his music is what put him on the scene in the first place.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cast as a "degenerate" bearing a mischievous attitude, Fike's character made his first appearance during the teen drama's season 2 premiere on Jan. 9 alongside Zendaya's Rue Bennett and Hunter Schafer's Jules Vaughn.

Although this marks Fike's first acting stint in a major title, the actor told Variety that there's a cross-comparison to his work as a musician, saying, "It feels like a long music video," though he never considered himself much of an actor prior to landing the gig.

dominic pike Credit: HBO Max

In fact, the rapper still doesn't place the title of actor too heavily on his shoulders, as he told the outlet, "I don't have to do much acting [on Euphoria]," adding, "He's exactly like me. It's s—t I would say and s—t I would do."

Keep scrolling to learn more about the actor who can rap, sing, and shred on guitar — from his notable musical collaborations to the meanings behind his collection of tattoos.

Dominic Fike's first EP was released from prison

dominic pike Credit: hbo max

The Naples, Florida-native initially released his debut EP, Don't Forget About Me, on SoundCloud in 2017 — which he recorded while on house arrest ⁠— however, it wasn't until Columbia Records officially released the EP in 2018 that it started to gain critical acclaim.

During this time, Fike was serving jail time due to violating the terms of his house arrest, telling Complex, "I couldn't check the views or respond to the homies. I couldn't talk to people."

While in prison, he focused on his music and even used his surroundings to create. "The sink had a tone, it had a note to it," he said in a video interview on his YouTube channel. "I called my producer one day and I banged on my sink and asked him what note it was. From there I was able to play the note and play up the C major scale. I was able to write music that way."

Dominic Fike has collaborated with notable artists

dominic pike Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images

While the Columbia Record artist first gained recognition for his EP, Fike's talent has been within him from an early age — he learned to play the guitar at age 10!

In addition to his EP and 2020 album What Could Possibly Go Wrong, Fike has collaborated with a number of notable artists as well, including Halsey, Justin Bieber, Brockhampton, Anderson .Paak, and even Paul McCartney — singing on McCartney III Reimagined and featured on the lead single "The Kiss of Venus."

Fike cites his music style as a blend of genres, often rap and reggaeton. Describing his writing method as "not calculated" while being "looser with lyrics," the artist told NME of his 2020 album, "It blends, it's weird… But it works — I love it."

Dominic Fike is rumored to be dating Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer

dominic pike and hunter Schafer Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After much speculation, Fike seemingly confirmed his relationship with Euphoria costar Schafer in February. The actor posted a photo kissing Schafer on Instagram, a month after they were seen holding hands in West Hollywood, California.

Dominic Fike's tattoos have special significance

dominic pike Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Fike has a number of tattoos and while he hasn't revealed exactly how many he has, he's opened up about the meaning behind a few.

During his teenage years, he joined rap collectives Backhouse and its subgroup Lame Boys ENT before the success of his current music career. Though no longer a member, he has the ENT initials inked on his forehead.

Family plays a huge role in Fike's life, and he measures success based on how he can support them, telling NME, "I wouldn't know any other way of measuring it."

Fike has a younger brother named Alex, a sister named Apple, and an older brother named Sean. Under his right eye, the actor sports a permanent tat of an apple to pay tribute to his sister.

Dominic Fike lives in a famous house

dominic pike Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Although Fike grew up in Florida, he now resides in Los Angeles. In an interview with NME, he revealed that his home was formerly owned by Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, saying, "I feel his ghost down there!"

Dominic Fike has received recognition from a former U.S. President

dominic pike Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

When former U.S. President Barack Obama shared his annual end-of-year music playlist in 2019, Fike was among some of the big names on the list.

Listed alongside the likes of Beyoncé, J. Cole, and Alicia Keys, Fike told NME in disbelief, "Oh man — that's crazy right? Boy, my momma is proud." He added, "I don't even know what possessed him to put me on his playlist. Crazy... That one stumped me."

Dominic Fike already has some big celebrity fans

dominic fike Credit: paul mccartney/ youtube

Grammy-wining artist Billie Eilish expressed her support for Fike saying that he "is the baddest kid I've ever met in my life," in a 2019 NME interview. "I think he's slowly getting the recognition [he] deserves so I'm pumped about that, but I think it needs [to be] more."

Eilish is just one of the many acclaimed artists who have recognized Fike's talent, including the Beatles' Paul McCartney.