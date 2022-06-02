Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer's Relationship Timeline

From meeting on the set of Euphoria to sparking romance rumors, here's a breakdown of the couple's relationship timeline

Dominic Fike is opening up about his relationship with Hunter Schafer.

In an interview with GQ published on May 31, the 26-year-old spoke about falling in love with his Euphoria costar as they filmed season 2 of the hit HBO series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In those moments, your relationship is accelerated," Fike told the publication about filming their intense scenes. "Because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f---ing months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly."

The two first sparked romance rumors in January after they were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood, but have kept their relationship pretty private ever since.

In fact, Fike's recent GQ profile, which refers to Schafer as his "girlfriend of several months," marks one of the few times either one of them has publicly talked about their romance.

From their first onscreen kiss to their first Instagram together, read ahead for their relationship timeline.

2021: Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer meet on the Euphoria set

The two first met in early 2021 as Euphoria season 2 started filming. While Schafer was already a series regular as Jules, Fike joined the cast during the second season as a new character named Elliot, who ends up developing a romance with Schafer's character.

January 2022: Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer attend a Euphoria season 2 photocall

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Fike and Schafer were both in attendance for a Euphoria season 2 photocall on Jan. 05, 2022. In addition to posing alongside their cast members, the two also snapped a photo together on the red carpet.

January 2022: Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer spark romance rumors

After walking the red carpet together, the costars sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands during a dinner date in West Hollywood on Jan. 16.

January 2022: Dominic Fike shows support for Hunter Schafer as she appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

A few days after showing PDA, Fike showed support for Schafer as she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 18. In a screenshot captured by Seventeen, the actor shared a black and white boomerang of Schafer from the show on his Instagram Story.

January 30, 2022: Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer share their first onscreen kiss

Fike and Schafer shared their first onscreen kiss on Euphoria when episode 4, titled "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can," aired on Jan. 30.

February 2022: Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer share a kiss on Instagram

Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike Credit: Dominic Fike/Instagram

The duo seemingly confirmed their romance as Fike posted a photo of himself sharing a kiss with Schafer while the two were having dinner at a restaurant. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday happy birthday," despite both of them having December birthdays.

February 2022: Hunter Schafer says her dream music festival lineup includes Dominic Fike

During an interview with The Cut with her Euphoria costars, Schafer briefly mentioned Fike as she talked about her dream music festival lineup. After listing off artists such as Tyler the Creator, she named Fike before flashing a big smile for the camera.

March 2022: Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer vacation together

Per a screenshot taken by Pop Crave, Fike and Schafer took a tropical vacation together in early March. In one photo shared on Fike's Instagram Story, Schafer can be seen standing in front of a scenic view, which Fike captioned with a pink heart.

March 2022: Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer and Zendaya Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

On March 27, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple as they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. After walking the red carpet together, the duo snapped a handful of photos with their costar Zendaya inside.

May 2022: Dominic Fike opens up about Hunter Schafer

In a GQ profile published on May 30, Fike publicly opened up about Schafer for the first time as he recalled falling in love with the actress on the set of Euphoria.

"In those moments, your relationship is accelerated," Fike told the publication about filming their intense scenes. "Because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, fucking months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction—it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly."