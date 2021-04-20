Domhnall and Brian Gleeson play best friends in Amazon Prime's new series Frank of Ireland, out now

Domhnall Gleeson Jokes That the Worst Part of Working with Brother Brian Is ‘His Personal Hygiene'

Like many good siblings, Domhnall Gleeson jumps at any opportunity to tease his little brother publicly.

On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the siblings discussed their experience working together on the Amazon Prime series Frank of Ireland, out now, prompting Domhnall to rib his brother for his supposed bad hygiene habits.

Asked what was the best and worst part of working with one another, Domhnall, 37, joked that his younger brother, 33, could stand to be a bit cleaner.

"I'd love to say just something horrible about Brian, for the worst one," the About Time star teased. "I mean, imagine something that you didn't know that was like, his personal hygiene is all over the place. He's not a clean individual, that's all I'll say,"

Joking aside, Domhnall said that even the tough parts of working with his brother "became an upside too, because seeing that we were still able to get through the difficult times together with the relationship intact and stronger than ever was great."

As for the best part of working together, the actor said he loved "seeing the show come alive" with his brother at the forefront.

"Seeing it come to life in a way that I wasn't expecting, in an even better way than I had imagined and seeing [Brian's] imagination and skill up play, that was a really amazing thing to see as a brother and a friend," Domhnall said.

Celebrities Visit Build - January 29, 2018 Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

Brian shared similar sentiments about working with his older brother, noting that he "just loved being able to go over to Domhnall, by the monitor and just have a chat with him about the scene."

"I was very thankful for that. It felt like a real, kind of, safety net as an actor," Brian said.

The pair worked so well together that Domhnall revealed they didn't argue once on set.

In Frank of Ireland, Brian stars as 32-year-old Frank, a newly single man who still lives at home with his mother. Domhnall plays Frank's loyal best friend Doofus, who is always cleaning up Frank's messes.