"Frank is definitely my soulmate in the fact that I've done past life things and it says me and Frank have been bonded for a long time together," Dolores Catania said

RHONJ's Dolores Catania Reacts to Ex Frank Calling Himself Her 'Soulmate': 'Safe to Say I Agree'

Dolores Catania isn't denying that ex-husband Frank is her soulmate.

During Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the husbands of The Real Housewives of New Jersey took the hot seat and answered questions about the show. At one point, Frank declared that "even though we're not romantically involved, I'm still her soulmate," in regards to Dolores.

Dolores reacted to Frank's comment while speaking with E! News, agreeing that they've "bonded for a long time," though she doesn't expect they'll be re-entering a romantic relationship again.

"Safe to say I agree with him," she said. "You know, a soulmate I don't think has to be an intimate relationship. A soulmate can be a dog, a soulmate can be a child or a best friend, and Frank is definitely my soulmate in the fact that I've done past life things and it says me and Frank have been bonded for a long time together, so I could see that."

"I don't deny that. It's okay, you know?" she added.

Though they've been divorced for two decades, Dolores and Frank have remained close while co-parenting their two children, daughter Gabrielle and son Frankie. In fact, the friendly exes even live together — along with Dolores' boyfriend, David Principe.

During his WWHL appearance, Frank also shared how he feels about fans being vocal about him and Dolores becoming romantic again. "Quite honestly, I enjoy it. It just goes to show the relationship Dolores and I still have," he said.

In her conversation with E! News, Dolores said about fans calling for their reconciliation: "My fans want the best for me, and from what they see, Frank is the best for me. But, you know, they don't understand that we've grown apart," she explained. "Everybody loves our dynamic so much that they just want us together."