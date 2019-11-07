Teresa Giudice‘s friends have her back.

Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin stopped by PeopleNow’s Reality Check on Wednesday to dish about the new season — and to make it clear that they don’t believe Teresa, 47, has cheated on her husband Joe Giudice, who recently left the United States for Italy amidst his immigration battle.

While the trailer for the new season suggests some extra-marital activity on Teresa’s behalf, Catania and Aydin say that’s not the case.

“No,” Aydin, 42, said when asked if she or Catania, 48, thought that Teresa cheated on Joe after seeing the trailer. “I say no.”

“No,” added Catania. “You know why? I didn’t see it.”

“When my friend tells me, ‘I didn’t do something,’ then they didn’t do it,” Catania added. “She said she didn’t, she didn’t.”

“She’s said multiple times they were just friends,” Aydin said.

In the trailer, Teresa can be seen dancing at a club with a seemingly much younger man. But Catania said that it was nothing more than dancing: “And first of all, that guy, that she was dancing with, I danced more with him than she did.”

“That guy she’s dancing with is gay,” Aydin added.

“Like I said, if Teresa says she didn’t [cheat], she didn’t,” Catania reiterated with a shrug.

While Catania and Aydin insisted that Teresa has remained faithful to Joe, the fate of their marriage remains up in the air.

On a Watch What Happens Live special last week, Teresa and Joe, 49, opened up to Andy Cohen about their relationship and whether or not Teresa has stepped out on her husband.

“I want the best for him. I want him to happy and I want him to be successful. But I don’t know if we could stay together, him living across the country,” Teresa said.

“I don’t see it working,” the mother of four later said, after being pressed on a previous comment she made that she’d divorce Joe if he was forced to live abroad.

Teresa — who has denied through her attorney that she has been romantically involved with someone else, even after photos of her holding hands with a man 20 years her junior surfaced — also said that she believed that Joe has been unfaithful.

“Do I feel like he was faithful? No,” Teresa said, maintaining that she and the man she was photographed with were “just friends” and telling Joe, “You were photographed with women also.”

“That’s why it made it okay for you,” Joe responded.

Joe later denied rumors that he’s had a mistress, and said, “Listen, as long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”

The pair shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, and Teresa said that all four girls “understand” her position on the difficulty of continuing her marriage long-distance.

“I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand,” she said. “Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life. I just don’t.”

Joe and Teresa added that they will be waiting to make a decision until they see each other in person — which will be sooner rather than later, as the couple’s daughter Gia shared photos Wednesday of the family at the airport on their way to visit Joe in Italy.

The family patriarch is currently living in his grandmother’s home in Sala Consilina as he waits to hear the final decision on whether or not he can return to the U.S.

Before leaving for Italy, Joe was being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania after being released from prison last year. He was serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016.

While Joe grew up in the U.S., he never obtained citizenship, and an immigration court judge ruled to deport him last October. He has appealed the ruling twice, and the final ruling is expected sometime this month.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.