Netflix Confirms Dolly Parton Will Guest Star on Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda's Grace and Frankie

From 9 to 5 to season seven of Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

Country legend Dolly Parton will appear on the hit series, which stars her former 9 to 5 castmates Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the streaming service confirmed on Friday. Parton, 75, Tomlin, 82, and Fonda, 83, all starred in the 1980 film.

There are no additional details yet on Parton's role in Grace and Frankie or how she will fit into the series.

Parton previously said she'd been trying to guest star on the show in an interview with the U.K. show Lorraine. "I've been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years," she said in February. "We worked so well together on 9 to 5, it's a crazy wonderful show."

The singer continued: "We've been trying to write me in somehow. So when it's safe for us to actually do a production when they're back, I'll probably get around to doing that."

Since appearing in 9 to 5 together, Parton, Tomlin and Fonda have occasionally reunited. One of their more memorable appearances was at the 2017 Emmy Awards where the trio made a jab at former President Donald Trump.

Prior to that, Tomlin spoke about their friendship in a 2015 Ted Talk.

"We laughed so much; we found we had so much in common. Here [Jane] is, like Hollywood royalty; I'm like a tough kid from Detroit; [Dolly's] a Southern kid from a poor town in Tennessee," she said at the time. "And we found that we were so in sync as women."

Netflix previously released the first four episodes of season 7 in August as a treat to fans.

Filming on the rest of the final season ended this week, with the cast and crew sharing their farewells on social media.