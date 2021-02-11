"I've been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years," Parton said of the casting news

Dolly Parton to Reunite with 9 to 5 Costars for Grace and Frankie Appearance

Parton, 75, confirmed Thursday that she'll be making an appearance on Grace and Frankie with her former 9 to 5 costars.

"I've been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years," the country legend said in an interview on the UK show Lorraine.

She continued, "We worked so well together on 9 to 5, it's a crazy wonderful show."

The 1980 comedy that starred Parton, Tomlin, 81, and Fonda, 83, marked the singer's film debut.

As for her appearance on the Netflix series, she said, "We've been trying to write me in somehow. So when it's safe for us to actually do a production when they're back, I'll probably get around to doing that."

Last month, Tomlin opened up about the prospect of collaborating with Parton once again.

"We're always hoping that will happen," she said on Today.

The Grace and Frankie star added, "We have a great role for her this time, I think she will do it. I'm just hoping she will."

"She's extremely busy, she's always writing books or writing songs ... she's phenomenal," Tomlin said of why it has taken so long to get Parton on the show. She added that Parton's role might be remote.